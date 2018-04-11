× Driver Who Hit Bicyclist While DUI Sent to Jail

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A woman who admitted to a DUI hit and run that injured a bicyclist has been sentenced to jail time.

Kecia Magdin was sentenced Wednesday to 14 to 36 months for drunk driving and aggravated assault while DUI.

She was accused of hitting Andrew Razawich in April of 2017 as he rode his bicycle along Bridge Street in Tunkhannock.

According to police, Razawich was riding along Bridge Street when he was struck by Magdin’s vehicle and thrown into the air, suffering serious injuries.

Police say Magdin then took off and was later identified by witnesses. When questioned by police, she lied, telling them she hit a deer. Court papers show her blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit.