War has often been glorified over the years but the fact of conflict remains far from that. Mike Stevens talked to some servicemen in Schuylkill County who have put into print what war is really like.
Defending Our Freedom On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Rembering World War I On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Chocolate Eggs On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Winter Wonderland On The Pennsylvania Road
-
A Look at Life in Snyder County
-
Art Laid Out on Wood
-
-
Spring is in the Air On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Wood Carved into Art
-
The Words to Tell the Stories
-
Some Thoughts on Florida
-
River of Ice On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Collector of Horses
-
Brightening The Night On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Over an Icy River