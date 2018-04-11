Councilman’s Wife Charged with Firing Gun During Super Bowl Party
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County is charged with firing a gun on Super Bowl Sunday during a domestic dispute with her husband.
Melissa Cruciani, 30, of Clarks Summit, is accused of firing the weapon while another woman and a 9-year-old boy were in the home.
She faces two counts of reckless endangerment.
Her husband Mark Cruciani, known as Vince, is a borough councilman in Clarks Summit.
He faces summary charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.