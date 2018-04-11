× Councilman’s Wife Charged with Firing Gun During Super Bowl Party

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A woman from Lackawanna County is charged with firing a gun on Super Bowl Sunday during a domestic dispute with her husband.

Melissa Cruciani, 30, of Clarks Summit, is accused of firing the weapon while another woman and a 9-year-old boy were in the home.

She faces two counts of reckless endangerment.

Her husband Mark Cruciani, known as Vince, is a borough councilman in Clarks Summit.

He faces summary charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.