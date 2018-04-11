Clips for Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Dozens of students, staff, and faculty at King's College volunteered to get a new 'do Wednesday afternoon.

They were fundraising for St. Baldrick's Foundation, which privately funds childhood cancer research.

Some even stepped up to have their own heads shaved. The hair will be donated to make wigs for cancer patients.

"This is our first year. We had a student who came in and was very interested in what we were doing here and had done it at his high school, so we decided to bring it to Kings this year," said Emma Gallagher of Wilkes-Barre.

"Just seeing everyone really jump on board with it, that was really something. I brought the idea to them, and they all jumped on to help make it a reality," said David Rist, sophomore.

The group reached their goal of raising $10,000.