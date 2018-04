Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A chain reaction crash in Lycoming County ended with a minivan inside a transport van.

The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon outside the Hillside Living Center near Williamsport.

Authorities say it all started when an SUV rear-ended the minivan.

That minivan hit a parked vehicle and then crashed into one of the living center's vans.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating the crash.