Two Hurt, Road Closed After Head-on Crash in Montour County

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, P.a. — Two women are hurt, and a road is closed after a head-on crash in Montour County.

Two small SUVs crashed around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 54 near Turbotville.

Police say one of the SUVs crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and hit the other.

Both women were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Route 54 is expected to be shut down for several hours.

There is no word what caused the crash here in Montour County.

