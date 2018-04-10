Tractor-trailer Overturns Spilling Beer Kegs Onto I-95

BENSALEM, Pa. -- A tractor-trailer carrying empty beer kegs fell off an exit ramp in Bucks County Tuesday.

The truck and it's payload spilled onto the roadway below.

According to authorities-- the 18-wheeler lost control on an I-95 overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes.

A driver in one car then slammed into the wreckage.

Officials say it is amazing no one was seriously hurt.

State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as they cleaned up the accident and removed the kegs.

 

