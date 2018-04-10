Tech Manufacturer Expanding in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A large manufacturer in Schuylkill County unveiled an expansion at its facility near Hometown.

Versum Materials makes gasses and chemicals that are used in cellphones and other electronics.

The company just opened a new research and development facility that will help it stay current with technology.

"This is the largest single site of employees Versum has in the world--a little over 250. We're very committed to Schuylkill County," said Ed Shober, Versum senior VP materials segment.

The new building will create an additional 25 to 30 jobs.

Versum Materials opened its facility in Schuylkill County in the 1970s.