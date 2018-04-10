Tech Manufacturer Expanding in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:44 pm, April 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:43PM, April 10, 2018

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A large manufacturer in Schuylkill County unveiled an expansion at its facility near Hometown.

Versum Materials makes gasses and chemicals that are used in cellphones and other electronics.

The company just opened a new research and development facility that will help it stay current with technology.

"This is the largest single site of employees Versum has in the world--a little over 250. We're very committed to Schuylkill County," said Ed Shober, Versum senior VP materials segment.

The new building will create an additional 25 to 30 jobs.

Versum Materials opened its facility in Schuylkill County in the 1970s.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s