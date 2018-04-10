Scranton vs Valley View HS Track

Posted 10:48 pm, April 10, 2018, by

Valley View hosted Scranton in Lackawanna League Track and Field action.  Scranton boys win their meet, while Valley View cleaned up on the girls side.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

