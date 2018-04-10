× Recovery on God’s Mountain

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County is looking to help addicts recover at a new center coming to Wayne County.

The place is called God’s Mountain Recovery Center. It’s on top of Farview Mountain and Peckville Assembly of God hopes this is where recovering addicts can get sober and stay sober.

New carpet is going in on the second and third floors of the former retreat center on Farview Mountain near Waymart.

It’s been known as God’s Mountain because of the view. By summer, the new owners hope the view combined with counseling and faith help women battling addiction.

“It’s been a retreat for many years which is great, has its place, more than retreat we need recovery,” said Pastor Terry Drost, Peckville Assembly of God.

All this is part of Pastor Drost’s new ministry with Peckville Assembly of God — 24 rooms, a large living area and kitchen, plus an indoor pool given as a gift to the church and now a mission to help women get and stay sober.

“No detox, that’s a big one, that’s a whole other level, not our role,” the pastor said. “Ours is more spiritual, faith-based, a lot of counseling involved.”

This whole facility dates back some 40 years and so to bring it up to code, contractors have to install handicapped accessibility, some ramps and lifts, anything that can help people come and get back on the right track.

“Tons of volunteers from Peckville Assembly of God, other volunteers from different contractors giving their time and so forth,” said contractor Leo Grunza.

God’s Mountain Recovery Center still needs a license from the state and to hire staff to handle up to 50 women at a time, but the efforts here so far appear to be welcomed.

“This community needs something like that. They don’t have much around here for that,” said Kevin Gallipani of Waymart.

“It’ll be nice and quiet. Getting out of the influence of the crowd they’ve been running around with has to be good for them,” said Bill Greco of Tyler Hill.

So far, the Peckville Assembly of God has spent more than $100,000 to upgrade the place. It hopes to open sometime later this summer.