PennDOT Workers Hit in Work Zone on I-80

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — Four PennDOT workers were hit by a vehicle in a construction zone on Interstate 80, state police confirmed.

It happened in the westbound lanes on I-80 just before the Blakeslee exit. Troopers said a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car, which then hit four workers.

Officials said one of the workers was being flown to the hospital.

I-80 west is closed between the junction with I-380 and the Blakeslee exit. State police expect the road to be shut down for hours as they investigate.

PennDOT said the workers were patching potholes on the interstate at the time.

There is no word on the extent of any of the workers’ injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get real-time traffic updates using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.