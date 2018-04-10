PennDOT Workers Hit in Work Zone on I-80

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — Four PennDOT workers were hit by a vehicle in a construction zone on Interstate 80, state police confirmed.
It happened in the westbound lanes on I-80 just before the Blakeslee exit. Troopers said a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car, which then hit four workers.
Officials said one of the workers was being flown to the hospital.
I-80 west is closed between the junction with I-380 and the Blakeslee exit. State police expect the road to be shut down for hours as they investigate.
PennDOT said the workers were patching potholes on the interstate at the time.
There is no word on the extent of any of the workers’ injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get real-time traffic updates using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
4 comments
Jamie Jones
First off not blaming the workers… but highways should NOT b 2 lanes. Should be a minimum of 3 lanes for every highway. Closing one lane pisses people off and they already can’t drive and adding rage to it is just a very bad mixture. Hope all workers are ok and the driver punished to the furthest extent of the law. Make an example out of this person.
Peter Andrew
The way people drive today is atrocious, with no regard for others. I am not saying this is the cause, but I see it everyday..
Ginny Anderson
I agree. Most of the drivers have no regard for the rules. It makes you wonder how most of them passed the drivers test.
William Larry Probst
half of them didn’t pass a driver test i don’t believe..all the time hearing of peeps getting stopped or in wrecks and not having a valid license…