Owner Charged After Dog Found Dead Inside Suitcase

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — The owner of a dog that was found dead in a suitcase in Northumberland County has now been charged with animal cruelty.

Investigators say Wilson Martinez dumped the brown pit bull back in February.

The dog’s carcass was later found frozen inside a suitcase just off South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel.

Martinez told investigators he didn’t have enough money to care for the dog and that it died as the result of a disease.