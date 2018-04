× Man Sentenced for Stealing Social Security Benefits from Dead Mom

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from the Poconos accused of stealing his late mother’s social security benefits has been sentenced.

A federal grand jury charged Steven Caravella, 28, formerly of East Stroudsburg, last July.

Officials say he used a government-issued debit card to collect about $7,700 in the year following his mother’s death.

He was sentenced Friday to time served and two years supervised release.