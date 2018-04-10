Luzerne County Crime Watch Meeting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The annual Luzerne County Crime Watch meeting drew people to the county courthouse Tuesday night.

State police, county detectives, and jail officials were all there, among others. They talked to people about scams, human trafficking, and drug issues.

"We know there's more good in our community than bad and having them here just shows that they care about their community and it's all about making our community a better and safer place to live," Luzerne County Det. Charles Balogh said.

People also got advice about how to look for crime where they live and how best to report it.

