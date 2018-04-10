× Fugitive Wanted for Deadly Strip Club Shooting Nabbed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man wanted for murder in New Jersey was picked up Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

U.S. Marshals arrested Sharif Robinson, 27, at a home on North River Street.

Investigators say Robinson shot and a killed someone after getting into an argument at a strip club in New Jersey last week.

He was taken to hospital after his arrest for treatment of a gunshot wound he got in the New Jersey shooting.