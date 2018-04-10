Fugitive Wanted for Deadly Strip Club Shooting Nabbed in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man wanted for murder in New Jersey was picked up Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.
U.S. Marshals arrested Sharif Robinson, 27, at a home on North River Street.
Investigators say Robinson shot and a killed someone after getting into an argument at a strip club in New Jersey last week.
He was taken to hospital after his arrest for treatment of a gunshot wound he got in the New Jersey shooting.
1 Comment
Shifty Biscuits
Bye bye Sharif. It’s back to Jersey with your bad self. Thanks for stopping by!