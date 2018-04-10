× From Ski Slopes to Water Slides at Camelback

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Whether Mother Nature likes it or not, spring and summer are moving in at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

Snow-covered slopes don’t paint a picture of spring and summer but the transformation from ski resort to water park has started at Camelbeach Water Park near Tannersville.

“I can’t believe it. It’s still cold out here, it’s snowing right now actually. So to think that it’s going to be a beach soon is hard to fathom,” said Jabari Brown.

Spring snowfalls and cold weather helped extend ski season at the resort but now that it’s over, it’s time to start building Camelbeach.

This year, it will take a little more time and energy with so much snow still on the ground.

“That’s a lot of snow, so, yeah, it’s a lot more than we are used to for this time of year, but we have to open for Memorial Day so we’ve got to start moving this snow and get the water park ready,” said Camelback’s Dru Brooks.

Once all the snow is removed, work will start on a new attraction at Camelbeach. It’s a slide and it will open sometime this summer.

“It’s a giant funnel and it’s going to be a marquee item here at Camelbeach,” Brooks said. “We are excited to get it in place but it will take a little time to get it going because Mother Nature got a bit in the way this year.”

One family from New Jersey says while they do enjoy winter fun, they are ready to welcome summer. And seeing the start of this transformation is a good sign warmer weather is on the way.

“Oh, I am looking forward to it, no doubt about it,” Hama Ballado said.

Camelbeach is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.