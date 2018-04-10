Elementary Students Deliver More Than 100 ‘Jared Boxes’ to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a special delivery for some children at the Janet Weis Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Some elementary students from Liberty Valley Intermediate School in the Danville Area School District brought more than 100 Jared Boxes filled with small gifts, toys, and games for the patients in Montour County.

This effort was organized by their class advisor through a new service club she helped create called K-Kids.

This was the group's first project.

“I felt very strongly about having kids help kids for the first thing they're going to do,” said advisor Heather Brady. “So they've been working on them really, really hard since December. So today is the day we deliver. We've got 110 boxes to deliver, so we're really excited about that.”

Jared Boxes are named after a boy named Jared who would bring a backpack of toys during his chemo treatment. After he passed away, The Jared Box Project was created in his honor.