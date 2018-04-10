Dog Shot in Carbondale After Attacking Police, Group of Kids

Posted 6:18 am, April 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12AM, April 10, 2018

CARBONDALE, P.a. -- A dog was shot by police in Carbondale on Monday. Officials say the dog was about to attack the officers and a group of kids.

It was an outcome none of the officers wanted, but officials say they had no other choice.

Carbondale Mayor Justin Taylor posted about the attack on Facebook. He says officers tried to use beanbag rounds and stun guns to keep the dog under control.

They also used a patrol car to block the dog from getting to police, but the mayor says it wasn't enough.

Officers and a group of kids were in the direct path of the charging dog, and at that point, the mayor says shooting the dog was the only option left to keep everyone safe.

Mayor Taylor says this was a difficult situation to deal with because almost all the officers in the Carbondale police department are dog owners - even the officers involved in Monday's incident.

