Delta Medix Open at Marketplace at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A medical group is settling into its new home in downtown Scranton.

Delta Medix opened inside the Marketplace at Steamtown Tuesday morning.

Right now, only Delta's breast care and CT scan operations are at the new location. Delta's other services should be available by May 1.

Delta now occupies some of the space at the Marketplace at Steamtown left empty when the Bon Ton department store moved out.

Delta Medix expects to see 50,000 patients a year at the new office in Scranton.