CARBONDALE -- A trio of thieves is on the loose after a mini-mart robbery in Lackawanna County.

It happened around midnight in Carbondale.

Police say a man and a woman robbed the Turkey Hill on Eighth Avenue. One of them had a gun.

According to police, the pair jumped into a black Ford Focus with another man driving.

The cashier says the thieves made off with the whole cash drawer containing about $300 here in Carbondale.