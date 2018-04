× Susquehanna County Man Dies after Hit and Run

SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — A man from Susquehanna County is the victim of an apparent hit and run on Long Island, New York.

Police in Southampton say they found the body of Joseph McAlla, 63, of Clifford, in the middle of a county road early Thursday morning.

Investigators believe McAlla got out of his vehicle and was hit and killed by another vehicle that then took off.

No arrests have been made.