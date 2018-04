Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police in Hazleton say they have their suspect in a shooting last month outside the city's YWCA.

Feliz Dini, 17, was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday.

Dini is accused of firing shots during a fight that erupted outside the YWCA on March 5 following a basketball game.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Dini is charged with aggravated assault.