Standoff, Shots Fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A standoff is underway in Hazleton after reports of shots fired.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday on East Elm Street.
According to the police chief, a suspect is holding police at bay inside a home.
There is no word what led to the violence.
The police chief confirms an officer was not shot.
Some streets nearby closed.
Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.
40.958418 -75.974647
6 comments
navybluesweatpants
People get pretty down on Hazleton. I like the mall there. Sometimes I take a break from walking to just post up and enjoy the beautiful people shopping. Tickles me friendly.
Shifty Biscuits
8:15 in the morning???? Oh yeah, I forgot, Mexican meth knows no time. C’mon Trumpy, it’s time to saturate ICE throughout that Godforsaken hellhole!
skookamania
send them all to shendo ! they got the infrastructure in place to handle about 10,000 more. lots of blighted empty row homes and meth labs just waiting for 25 of them to live in! Also some real good backstreet bars that could use a little more central american flavor.
skookamania
Hazleton has more police activity then newark anymore. Being a cop in hazleton has to be terrible. move to the skook its blighted and beautiful with a lot of facebook, meth and high school sport addiction.
John Gartner
Skook is almost as bad as Hazleton
Shifty Biscuits
At least most of the Skook citizens are legal residents. They basically only chase screaming fire trucks while drooling from both corners of their mouth. The pedo street roamers pretty much only violate each other and sling soiled BVDs onto the powerlines to mark their territories. With that being said, the Skook definitely has some of the highest educated Anthropologists absolutely baffled.