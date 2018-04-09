Standoff, Shots Fired in Hazleton

Posted 8:56 am, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:42AM, April 9, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — A standoff is underway in Hazleton after reports of shots fired.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday on East Elm Street.

According to the police chief, a suspect is holding police at bay inside a home.

There is no word what led to the violence.

The police chief confirms an officer was not shot.

Some streets nearby closed.

 

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.

6 comments