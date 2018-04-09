× Standoff, Shots Fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A standoff is underway in Hazleton after reports of shots fired.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday on East Elm Street.

According to the police chief, a suspect is holding police at bay inside a home.

There is no word what led to the violence.

The police chief confirms an officer was not shot.

Some streets nearby closed.

.@WNEP BREAKING: Standoff continues in Hazleton. Listen to this video and you can hear Police shoot tear gas canisters into home on Elm St pic.twitter.com/R7TrLITkMa — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) April 9, 2018

