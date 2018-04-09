× Raising Sexual Assault Awareness through Art

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Clothing of all colors, sizes, and types hangs on the second floor of the University Center on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

Each display has a story told by a sexual assault survivor.

“I am actually really emotional. This is my first time seeing it. It’s really descriptive and all the of the clothes look in a sense untouched,” said Wendell Smallwood, ESU freshman.

The art exhibit is called “What Were You Wearing?” and was designed to remove blame that is placed on a victim of sexual assault when he or she is asked this question.

The clothing displayed is similar to what victims were wearing when they were assaulted.

“When I saw it, I was really moved. It was powerful and provocative and I thought it would be really important to have on our campus,” said Stephanie McCall, ESU professor.

The survivor art installation will be up for students through Wednesday and later that night, there will be a “Take Back the Night” walk.

Women’s Resources of Monroe County worked in partnership with the university on this art exhibit and the walk.

Lauren Peterson is the executive director of Women’s Resources and says this is a way for people to shatter the silence and come together.

“No one ever has the right to touch you in a way that is inappropriate or against your will. We want to have this conversation with young people because if they see something that is concerning or that doesn’t seem just right, they know how to speak up,” said Peterson.

The exhibit will close on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and the “Take Back the Night Walk” is scheduled for later that night at 5:30 on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg.