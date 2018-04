SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing woman in the Poconos.

State police say Iwona Ciezza of East Stroudsburg left an assisted living residence and did not return.

Troopers say Ciezza suffers from Schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication.

She was last seen wearing a black vest with black, white, and gray leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Stroudsburg.