SCRANTON, Pa. -- A small memorial popped up over the weekend at the scene of a horrific crash in Scranton.

Some flowers and balloons mark the spot on Pittston Avenue where the car driven by Robert Ortiz, 20, of Scranton, was t-boned by another driver on Friday. Ortiz died.

The other driver, Noah Cohen of Scranton, is charged with driving under the influence. Police say he was speeding and driving drunk.

A Robert Ortiz Memorial Fund has been set up at PNC Bank for donations.