Ken Burns Speaks at Bucknell University

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker spoke to students at Bucknell University.

Ken Burns discussed some of his films to a crowd inside the Weis Center for Performing Arts Monday night.

Burns is known for such works including "The Civil War," "Baseball," "Jazz," and his most recent project, "The Vietnam War."

Burns talked about the importance of getting different perspectives.

"When we talk about our experience in Vietnam, we talk about only ourselves, when we talk about the Vietnam War. And we found it really necessary to go and contain the perspectives of the others," Burns said.

"The Vietnam War" and other Ken Burns' films are available to purchase through PBS.