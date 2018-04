Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A shoe store damaged in a crash last week is back open for business.

Police say the driver was having a medical issue when he slammed into Jay Dee Sneaker King in Plains Township on Friday.

No one in the building was hurt.

Jay Dee Sneaker King has been in Luzerne County for almost 70 years.

Employees say this is now the fourth time a car has crashed in to the place.