KINGSTON, Pa. -- A ramp from a busy highway in Luzerne County was shut down Monday morning because of a tanker leaking fuel.

Emergency responders said a tanker truck was leaking fuel around 8:15 a.m. at exit 4 of Route 309 north, also known as the Cross Valley Expressway.

Authorities said between 50 and 125 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. Hazmat crews were called in to contain the spill.

The ramp was reopened by about 10 a.m.