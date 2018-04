Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- A fire is under investigation in Monroe County.

The alarm came in just before 11 p.m. on Sunday near Tannersville.

A home along Sylvan Lane in Pocono Township burned.

Firefighters couldn't tell us if anyone was inside at the time, but we do know no one was hurt.

So far, there is no word how that late night fire in Monroe County started.