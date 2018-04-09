× Driver Arrested after Two-County Police Chase

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police chase spanning two counties ended when officers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Police located a vehicle reported stolen in Lewisburg, Union County and attempted to pull it over.

That’s when the driver, Yvette Vega, 42, of Harrisburg, drove off into neighboring Snyder County where police managed to force the vehicle to stop.

Officers arrested Vega at the scene in Shamokin Dam.

Vega faces multiple charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing police. She’s locked up in the Snyder County Prison.