× Crash Involving Officers Affecting Police Coverage

ASHLEY, Pa. — A crash involving two police officers is having an impact on police coverage in the borough of Ashley.

The Ashley police chief tells Newswatch 16 that Sgt. Joseph McGlynn and Ofc. Joshua Smith are out of the hospital.

The two men suffered concussions and back injuries and are expected to be out of work for the rest of the week.

The Ashley Borough Police Department believes their unmarked police cruiser is totaled. It’s in the repair shop because of what happened Sunday morning.

Police say that around 5 a.m., Sgt. McGlynn and Ofc. Smith were driving along South Main Street in the borough. A car heading the other way crossed the center line and smashed head-on into the cruiser.

Josue Baldez was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

McGlynn and Smith will now be out of work for a while because of their injuries — a big blow for a small police department.

“They were banged up a little bit. they were treated and released from the hospital, both diagnosed with concussions and back sprains. They’re going to be out of work for at least a week that we know of,” said Ashley Police Chief David Fedorczyk. “A little bit of a bind; we have another full-time officer and I’m obviously going to be calling on my part-time officers for help there.”

The damage to the front driver’s side of the car is pretty significant. The Ashley borough manager tells Newswatch 16 that just a few weeks ago, a new transmission was installed that cost a little over $3,000. Not only is that a problem, but the police department is worried that the car is now totaled.

“Anytime you’re down a car, it’s an inconvenience. We use them all on a regular basis, so it’s not good,” said Chief Fedorczyk.

One man who drives through the area for work says he’s seen many people speed on that part of South Main Street in Ashley.

“To be honest, I just don’t understand why people have to speed, especially around here. The speed limit is 25. People are going 40, 50 miles per hour,” said Christopher Covert of Hunlock Creek. “I’m driving a school van and somebody’s riding the bumper of the van. I just don’t understand it.”

At the request of the Ashley Borough Police Department, Hanover Township police are handling the investigation. An officer there tells us that the investigation is ongoing.

41.208517 -75.904989