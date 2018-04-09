Caught on Camera: Driver Intentionally Rams Motorcyclist During Florida Road Rage Incident

SARASOTA, Fl. — A car is seen ramming a motorcyclist in Florida during a violent road rage incident caught on camera.

The video of the crash is getting a lot of attention online, now the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in the crash.

One of the witnesses recorded the hit and run incident on his cell phone. The video posted to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel show the startling incident.

You can see the motorcyclist change lanes, where the rider appears to be arguing with the other driver.

The video then shows the motorcyclist hit the car with his hand before the driver swerves, colliding with the motorcyclist and causing him to crash on the side of the road.

The incident left the motorcyclist, Darin Hendrickson, with a hyperextended knee and possible fractured ribs, according to WFTS.

Detectives are hoping that by sharing the video, someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The Mazda appears to be grey in color, with a large white decal on the back window. Anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4317.