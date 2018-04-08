Wing Fest Helps Girls Softball Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wings of all flavors and degrees of spice were served up in Schuylkill County.

Fountain Springs Country Inn hosted the ninth annual Wing Fest near Ashland.

The competition pitted people who make their wings spicy and others who choose to go with different flavors.

Organizers are hoping to raise a few thousand dollars for a girls softball team.

"It's not your typical fundraiser, so I think they really enjoy it. They get to get their hands dirty a little bit," said organizer Natalie O'Connor.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize and Jessica Albert helped judge the contest that benefits the Lady Spartans softball team.