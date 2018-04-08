Two Officers Hurt After Car Hits Police Cruiser

Posted 5:21 pm, April 8, 2018, by

ASHLEY, Pa. — Two officers were hurt after a driver smashed into their unmarked police vehicle.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday along South Main Street in Ashley.

Police say a car traveling in the other direction crossed over the center line and hit the police vehicle head-on.

The driver, Josue Baldez, 28, from Illinois, was taken into custody to be tested for driving under the influence.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. They were both treated and released.

At the request of the Ashley police chief, Hanover Township Police will handle the investigation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s