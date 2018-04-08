× Two Officers Hurt After Car Hits Police Cruiser

ASHLEY, Pa. — Two officers were hurt after a driver smashed into their unmarked police vehicle.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday along South Main Street in Ashley.

Police say a car traveling in the other direction crossed over the center line and hit the police vehicle head-on.

The driver, Josue Baldez, 28, from Illinois, was taken into custody to be tested for driving under the influence.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. They were both treated and released.

At the request of the Ashley police chief, Hanover Township Police will handle the investigation.