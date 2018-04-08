We'll enjoy a spring morning in the woods scouting gobbler's with a future young hunter. Follow along as Jake and field staff member Dale Butler show Braedon Hollingshead just how exciting spring turkey hunting can be.
Spring Turkey Scouting with a First Timer
