Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Smoke damage forced a family of five out of their home in Lackawanna County.

A fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Sunday along Jones Street in Spring Brook Township near Moscow.

The homeowner told Newswatch 16 the fire started in a connecting garage and spread to the home.

No one was hurt, but two cats are missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.