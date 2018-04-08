Drumming Up Support

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- Friends, family, and 16 different musical acts came out to help a drummer in central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a fundraiser called "Keep Steve Drumming" at Front Street Station in Northumberland borough on Sunday.

Steve Mitchell is a well-knowing drummer who lives in the Milton area.

Mitchell recently learned he had a growth on his spinal column. After a successful surgery, it left him in need of therapy.

Now that his medical coverage has run out, a close friend decided to hold the event to get him the care that he needs.

"I'm totally amazed. I never ever expected this in a lifetime. Today is probably the best day of my life," Mitchell said.

All money raised will go towards Mitchell's medical expenses.

