Community Comes Together to Save Local Farm

Posted 6:23 pm, April 8, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a massive turnout in Scranton for an event helping to rescue a farm in Wayne County.

More than 25 chefs pulled together to hold a farm rescue benefit at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

All the money will go to help Quails R Us Plus, a family-run farm that was on the brink of closing down until the NEPA Chefs for Sustainability pitched in to help.

"We heard that Quails R Us was in financial trouble. We purchase stuff from them. We're in farmers markets with them. They're friends of ours, so once my wife found out that these guys were in trouble, she said, 'No way. We're not going to let them fold,'" said Bill Banta, Rowlands Farm.

WNEP's Don Jacobs emceed the farm rescue benefit.

