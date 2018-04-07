Stolen Car Leads to Police Chase in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is locked up in Luzerne County accused of leading police on a wild chase in a stolen car.

Officers were called for reports of a stolen vehicle on East Broad Street in Hazleton Saturday morning.

The stolen car was spotted in the city and when police tried to stop the driver, he took off.

Police in Hazleton say Mark Joseph Schlauch, 28, of Zion Grove, eventually lost control of the car on West 4th Street and ran off.

He was caught after a brief scuffle with officers.

Schlauch was charged with felony theft, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.