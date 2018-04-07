Search for Missing Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews were out in one part of Luzerne County on Saturday searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Dion Henry of Sugar Notch was last seen at Brooklyn's Sports Bar in Hanover Township on March 10. Police say he was drunk and left the bar alone.

Henry's car, keys, and phone were all left behind at the bar.

That's where police and search dogs were concentrating their search.

"Throughout the investigation, we've checked several leads and areas and it all comes back to this area where he was last seen," said Sugar Notch Police Chief Jeremy Talanca.

Police in Luzerne County tell Newswatch 16 they do not think foul play was involved.