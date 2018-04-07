Search for Missing Man

Posted 6:20 pm, April 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:19PM, April 7, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews were out in one part of Luzerne County on Saturday searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Dion Henry of Sugar Notch was last seen at Brooklyn's Sports Bar in Hanover Township on March 10. Police say he was drunk and left the bar alone.

Henry's car, keys, and phone were all left behind at the bar.

That's where police and search dogs were concentrating their search.

"Throughout the investigation, we've checked several leads and areas and it all comes back to this area where he was last seen," said Sugar Notch Police Chief Jeremy Talanca.

Police in Luzerne County tell Newswatch 16 they do not think foul play was involved.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s