Scranton Half Marathon Race Expo

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Anyone who has run a race knows you can't just show up at the starting line and expect it to go well. There's lots of preparation involved.

Newswatch 16 found plenty of runners getting ready for the Scranton half marathon at the race's expo in the city on Saturday.

Runners stopped by the Ice Box Sports Complex to get their race numbers and packets.

It's the fifth year for the half marathon.

"I ran the full marathon in the fall. It was terrible. It was very hot. I'm excited for a cold day tomorrow. I think it will be a good run," said Drew Lang of Kingston.

Vendors also were on hand at the expo in Scranton.

The half marathon starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Valor Credit Union Field.