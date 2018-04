Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A business that was badly damaged after an SUV plowed into it could be open sooner than later.

Police believe the driver had a medical emergency and crashed into Jay-Dee Sneaker King in Plains Township Friday afternoon.

Contractors were back at the business on Saturday. They told Newswatch 16 if there are no structural issues, the business could be back open as soon as Sunday.