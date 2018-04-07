Paterno Family Issues Statement Ahead of HBO Film’s Premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Paterno family is speaking out as HBO debuts a film tackling the Penn State sex abuse scandal.

"Paterno" debuted Saturday night on HBO. The movie's trailer leads viewers to believe Joe Paterno knew more about the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal than he let on.

In a statement, Paterno's family said:

"The HBO movie regarding Joe Paterno is a fictionalized portrayal of the tragic events surrounding Jerry Sandusky's crimes. Numerous scenes, events and dialogue bear no resemblance to what actually transpired."

Oscar winner Al Pacino plays Paterno in the film.

"Paterno" is also available for streaming on HBO.