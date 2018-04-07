Missing Dog Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A dog missing after a crash in the Poconos has been found.

Angus went missing after a wreck on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on Tuesday.

Friends got help from Hound Hunters of NEPA, who trapped the dog Saturday morning.

Angus was checked out at the vet and was taken to be reunited with his owner, Jeremy Schaum.

Schaum is still in the ICU at Hershey Medical Center after that wreck.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Schaum's medical expenses.