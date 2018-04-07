× In Your Neighborhood

Furry Tails Reading Program

A “Furry Tails Reading Program” is held in Wyoming. This free program offers children the opportunity to read to a specially trained dog. This program meets every 3rd Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Wyoming Free Library on Wyoming Ave. Children choose a story they’d like to read, and the dogs are happy to hear the stories. Please call the 570-693-1364 to register and reserve a time at the library.

National Park Week

National Park Week is celebrated at the Steamtown National Historic Site. It’s free to visit the park with tours of the train yard, and a minimal cost to ride a train. It’s a $5 ticket cost to ride the train for riders aged 6 years and up, and children under 6 years require a no-cost ticket. Trains will run on Saturdays & Sundays along with Friday, April 27. National Park Week starts April 21 and ends April 29 with a health fair, outdoor expo, master gardeners, and a butterfly exhibit.