Fire at Trump Tower leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, says FDNY

NEW YORK — One person was killed and four firefighters were injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The person who died was a resident of the building’s 50th floor who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition, department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.

The victim was a 67-year-old man who was unconscious and unresponsive when firefighters pulled him out, the New York Police Department said, adding the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The fire was contained to the 50th floor of the tower, located on Fifth Avenue in New York. It was ruled under control around 9 p.m., about two hours after it was originally reported, the FDNY said in a tweet.

The four firefighters injured had non-life threatening injuries, Conroy said.

No members of the Trump family were at the tower during the fire, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. President Donald Trump tweeted before the news of the death that the fire was out and “very confined” in the “well built building” and congratulated the firefighters.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

His son, Eric Trump, also congratulated the firefighters, saying “the @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!”

The fire at Trump Tower comes three months after a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building, according to CNN affiliate WCBS-TV. Two people were injured in the fire that officials said may have been caused by electrical heaters inside the cooling tower.