Coming Together to Save Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People came together Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

It was an evening of glitz, glamor, and a little dancing for the annual Heart Ball at the Westmoreland Club.

"Fire and Ice" was this year's theme.

Money from silent and live auctions goes to the fight against heart disease. Doctors tell Newswatch 16 those funds can mean all the difference.

"Last year, we had a sad story of an infant that didn't survive a surgery. This year, we have a success story of a patient I took care of, and Joey's 17 and here tonight," said Dr. Douglas Coslett, Chief Medical Officer, Commonwealth Health.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman was the emcee at the Heart Ball. WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the annual event.