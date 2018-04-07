Cleaning Up Mess Left Behind After Ice Jams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Volunteers headed out along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre this weekend to make things look nice.

The city's department of public works as well as the Riverfront Parks Committee teamed up to clean up Nesbitt Park on Saturday.

Most of the debris is left over from the massive ice jams earlier this year that caused some flooding along the river.

"There was so much debris encased in that ice, everywhere from large trees and branches to litter and leaves," said John Maday, Riverfront Parks Committee.

People found all sorts of debris and litter as they gave the park a bit of a spring cleaning.