In this edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss the start of baseball season. Plus the locations of stories and an unexpected question.
Talkback 16: One, Two, Three Strikes You’re Out
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
Talkback 16: Child Endangerment, March for Our Lives, Phone Books
-
Talkback 16: Church Theft
-
Talkback 16: No Snow
-
Talkback 16: Cashless Toll Booths, Paying to Park
-
-
Talkback 16: Truck Bans
-
Talkback 16: How Much Snow?
-
Talkback 16: Preventing Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Guns in Church, Guns in Schools
-
-
Talkback 16: Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Elections, Circus Protesters
-
Talkback 16: Our Newscasts